Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced jury duty scammers are back at work, demanding money from people who supposedly missed jury duty.

“In order for you to get a warrant against you dropped, you have to pay money, according to this scammer,” Ravenell said. “Money is never, ever exchanged in regard to a warrant.”

Residents reported receiving calls Tuesday from a scammer claiming to be with the warrants division of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

One caller said the scammer was using the name of “Deputy Smith.”

The scammer demands money to make a warrant for skipping jury duty go away.

“It doesn’t come close to working that way,” Ravenell said. “Don’t give any money to anyone claiming to have a warrant for your arrest. You cannot buy your way out of a warrant.”

If you receive such a call, either hang up or tell the caller you are calling the genuine Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.