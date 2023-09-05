Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking parents and residents to help keep the community safe.

“I’m committed, but I need your help,” he said at a community meeting last week.

“We need to turn the heat up on our kids, our grandkids, our neighbors,” Ravenell said as the crowd erupted into applause.

“We need to do that,” he said.

Ravenell held a “know us before you need us” gathering at the Santee Conference Center on Aug. 29.

During the meeting, Ravenell discussed the technology the agency uses to keep communities safe while also keeping deputies accountable while they’re on the job.

He also told the crowd that, as of Aug. 29, there have been 14 homicides in Orangeburg County this year.

He asked parents to help prevent crime by keeping track of their children.

“Parents, guardians, sometimes we don’t know where our kids are, but at least know where they’re supposed to be,” he said.

“At least you can say, ‘He was supposed to be there. I don’t know here he’s at, but he was supposed to be at the store,’” Ravenell said.

The sheriff also encourages parents and guardians to look through their children’s rooms.

He said he often hears parents state that they check their children’s rooms, but don’t see any weapons.

Ravenell noted that the days of looking for teens to have 9 mm handguns are over.

“Let me be the first to tell you, they’ve stopped shooting these,” he said. “These are their backup guns?”

Ravenell held up an AR-style firearm.

“This is what they’re shooting,” he said.

Murmurs of, “My Lord” and “Jesus” were said by some of those in the crowd.

“Every day and night, this is what they’re shooting, but we can’t find them,” he said.

“But we’re quick to blame Ravenell,” he added.

“We have I-26, I-95 and (U.S. Highway) 301 and we can’t keep drugs and contraband out of the jails and prisons, but you ask me to keep them out of the second-largest county in the state of South Carolina,” Ravenell said.

During the question-and-answer portion of the presentation, a man asked what can be done “to keep these criminals that are committing multiple, multiple, multiple crimes, in jail? It’s a revolving door. It’s letting the menaces back into our society and making it unsafe for us. It’s unsavory. It’s just terrible.”

“There’s nobody more frustrated about catch-and-release than we are and I am,” Ravenell said.

He said it’s frustrating to see judges and magistrates releasing people accused of violent crimes out on bond and with GPS monitoring.

“They can do but so much,” Ravenell said. “It’s the laws.”

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, who was in the crowd, explained that the state’s legislature passed a law this year stipulating that if a person is arrested while they’re already out on bond for another crime, then a magistrate judge cannot set their bond. That person will have to have their bond set by a circuit judge.

“Then you’ll have to explain why you’re alleged to commit a crime while you’re out on bond for another crime,” Hutto said.

Vernell Watson, an eighth-grade teacher at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, addressed the crowd.

“I was disappointed when I walked in the door this afternoon because the same people are the ones that watched over our community for the past 60 to 75 years are in this room and the people who need to be here the most are not here,” she said.

“We have to spread the word,” she said.

“The 35 to 40-year-old parents who are not here tonight, who are having balloon releases and wearing T-shirts of their children, should’ve been here tonight,” she said.

“They want everybody to fight their battles, but they’ve got to fight their own,” she said.

“They’ve got to take back their homes,” she added.

Watson said, “Law enforcement has our back when we call them, but if you’re going to lie and cover when they get there, there’s no need.”

“The best solution we’ve got is to take back our community,” she said.

If anyone notices any suspicious person, vehicle or anything that causes concern, they are asked to report it to law enforcement immediately. Callers don’t have to give their names.