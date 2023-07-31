A Vance man is in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Decarlos Lanier Jamison, 33, of 10303 Old Number Six Highway, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of methamphetamine and first-offense distribution of a scheduled drug.

He was originally charged with first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base and trafficking in heroin, but he pleaded guilty to the other charges instead.

He entered his plea during a recent term of court before Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Goodstein sentenced him to eight years in prison. After he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to four years of probation.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Doquwana Henderson, 27, of 201 Representative Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol, although she was originally charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Goodstein sentenced her to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave Henderson credit for having already served three days in jail and issued a permanent restraining order.

• Jeremy Jermaine Holman, 32, of 150 Corina Court, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, although he was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 28 months of probation.

She gave Holman credit for having already served 132 days in jail.

• Brett Derrel Johnson Jr., 43, of 316 Happy Hollow Road, Branchville, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He’s not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition while on probation.

His charge of third-degree assault and battery was dismissed.

• Demond Johnson, 29, of 110 Creek Meadow Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine base, although he was originally charged with first-offense trafficking methamphetamine/cocaine base.

He also pleaded guilty to first-offense distributing a narcotic drug.

Goodstein sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Johnson to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Joshua Jovan Martin, 30, of 3234 Cordova Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense possession of cocaine.

Goodstein sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Martin to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend either Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice weekly.

Martin’s charge of open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle was dismissed.

• Charles D. Rocker, 55, of 4880 Carbondale Drive, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued $10,000 or more.

Goodstein sentenced him to five months in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Amaru Malik Ross, 21, of 323 West Moore Street, Rock Hill, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol, although he was originally charged with carrying or displaying a firearm in a public building or adjacent areas.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Ross to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, forfeit his weapon and, if needed, receive a drug assessment and counseling.

• Jasmine Nashay Rowe, 29, of 870 Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced her to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Rowe to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

An additional charge of third-degree domestic violence was dismissed.

• Robert Milton Shuler III, 25, of 174 Blume Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny valued $2,000 or less.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two months of probation.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED and pay restitution.