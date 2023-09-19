A 29-year-old Pineville man pleaded guilty to three counts of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more per count.

James Brandon Johnston, of 1077 Thomas Walker Road, entered his guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Johnston had already served 13 days in jail, his term is suspended to two years of probation.

Johnston’s four counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of grand larceny valued at $10,000 each were dropped.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Willie Jenkins Jr., 59, of 134 Brookstone Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Jenkins already served a day in jail, his term is suspended to three years of probation.

• Ashley Nichole Lucas, 34, of 365 Drag Strip Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and forgery valued less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison. Because she’d already served seven days in jail, the remainder of her term is suspended to five years of probation.

Lucas is also required to pay restitution and her probation term may end early once she pays all the money she owes.

• Little Joseph Javon Mack, 35, of 706 Representative Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence, although he was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in jail. Because Mack had already served one day there, the remainder of his term is suspended to two years of probation.

• Alonzo Mays Jr., 32, of 1901 Camden Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine base, although he was originally charged with first-offense trafficking in more than 28 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine/cocaine base.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Mays had already served two days in jail, the remainder of his term is suspended to three years of probation.

Mays’ charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana were dismissed.

• Randall Juan McDaniel, 20, of 161 Chartwell Road, Columbia, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol, although he was originally charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act for one year and gave him credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Darius Shykiem Mitchum, 29, of 726 Hammock Street, Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery valued at $10,000 or less.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Mitchum had already served four days in jail, his term is suspended to three years of probation.

Mitchum is also required to pay restitution and once paid in full, his probation term may end early.

• Edward Theodore Rhoad, 38, of 1550 Central Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to four days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

Rhoad’s charges of malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and third-degree assault and battery were dismissed.

• Destiny Mia Lateel Robinson, 36, of 218 Jensen Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to failure to return rented objects valued at $10,000 or more.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison. Because she’d already spent one day in jail, the remainder of her term is suspended to five years of probation.

Taylor also required Robinson to pay restitution. Once she pays it in full, her probation term may end early.

• Seamonae Monique Simmons, 31, of 314 Saginaw Drive, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery valued at $10,000 each.

Taylor sentenced her to five years in prison. Because she already served two days in jail, the remainder of her term is suspended to five years of probation.

Taylor also ordered her to pay restitution. Once it is paid in full, her probation term may end early.

Simmons’ following charges were dropped: two counts each of first-offense second-degree computer crimes act violation and first-offense third-degree computer crimes act violation and one count each of petit larceny valued $2,000 or less, criminal conspiracy and forgery valued less than $10,000.