A 55-year-old St. George man is serving two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an Orangeburg County incident.

Lawrence Junior Carn, of 1501 St. Mark Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling.

Carn faced the following charges from the incident, but they were dismissed: two counts of kidnapping and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, first-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lemon Grove Road home, near the Dorchester County line, on Nov. 24, 2019. They found two men with head injuries.

One of the men had a cut on the left side of his head with his ear split open, an incident report states.

The men claimed that Carn arrived at the home in a pickup truck with several members of his family following in cars.

Carn accused them of taking parts off of a wrecked vehicle without permission, but they said they weren’t able to remove any parts.

The men claimed Carn struck them with a 12-gauge shotgun.

They also alleged Carn threatened to kill them as he pointed the shotgun at them.

The men showed Carn that they didn’t take any parts from the vehicle. Carn allegedly apologized to them and offered to pay for their medical bills, the report states.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Jaquan Steve Murray, 27, of 1261 Fernwood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because he already served five days in jail, his sentence was suspended to 18 months of probation.

Charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered or licensed were dismissed.

• Kevin Dustin Peagler, 35, of 1934 A Jason Street, North Charleston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because he already served three days in jail, the remainder of his sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor also ordered Peagler to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Peagler is also required to complete inpatient substance abuse treatment as soon as bed space becomes available.

His charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol was dismissed.

• Charlie Cornelious Shuler Jr., 40, of 1082 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence .16 or higher, pointing and presenting a firearm and third-degree domestic violence.

Shuler was charged with second-offense DUI .16 or higher, but pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI .16 or higher instead.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because he already served three days in jail, his sentence was suspended to three years of probation.

Shuler’s following charges were dismissed: transporting alcohol with a broken seal in a vehicle, third or subsequent DUS license suspended for DUI and second-offense DUI less than .10.

• Larry Wayne Shuler, 42, of 231 Merri Oaks Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Shuler already served 10 days in jail, his term was suspended to two years of probation.

The following charges were dismissed: two counts of violation of court order of protection and one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and battery and unlawful neglect of a child.

• Edward Davon Stephens, 36, of 1587 Community Avenue, Smoaks, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in prison. Because Stephens already served one day in jail, the sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

• Benjamin Charles Talley, 30, of 5473 Charleston Highway, Bowman, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Talley already served four days in jail, the term was suspended to one year of probation.

Talley’s charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol was dismissed.

• Kenneth Jeffrey Aiken II, 30, of 193 Armstrong Terrace, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Aiken was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.

Taylor ordered him to pay a $100 fine within 30 days or report to jail for three days.