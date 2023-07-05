A man has pleaded guilty in a shooting incident that left two women injured outside Orangeburg.

Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 25, of Greenville pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and strong-arm robbery.

Jackson was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to 15 years in prison. After he serves 10 years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor gave Jackson credit for having already served 932 days in jail.

The shooting took place on Oct. 1, 2018 on Irvin Street, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Three women came to the Orangeburg area to purchase marijuana, the report said. The driver turned onto Irvin Street and heard gunshots, so she started backing up.

She felt a burning sensation in her shoulder and realized she’d been shot.

A passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The other passenger wasn’t injured.

Jackson was arrested several days later in a separate incident. He was charged with two additional counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Those charges were dismissed.

Jackson was also charged in a home invasion that took place at a Neeses Highway home in Neeses on Dec. 2, 2020.

Jackson, along with his co-defendants, Marquis Quinteris Williams, then 24 of 408 Palmetto Drive, North and Byron Dwayne Felder, then 40, of Woodtrail Drive, Columbia were each charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Jackson’s charges were dismissed in that incident.

Earlier, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

His charges of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony were dismissed.

During a prior hearing, Felder also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Felder to 15 years in prison, provided that after he served 150 days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to three years of probation.

His charges of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony were dismissed.

In other recent guilty pleas at the Orangeburg County Courthouse:

• Jonas Jarell Canty Jr., 18, of 146 Harbison Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.

Canty was originally charged with armed robbery but pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years and gave him credit for having already served nine months in prison.

The following charges were dismissed: criminal conspiracy, carjacking, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Tabitha Ann Frye, 41, of 1050 College Park Road, Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to one count each of forgery no dollar amount involved, giving false information to law enforcement, financial transaction card theft and five counts of financial identity fraud.

Taylor sentenced her to six years in prison. After she serves three years, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Frye credit for having already served 302 days in jail.

• Camerin Nicholas Jenkins, 31, of 741 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

He gave Jenkins credit for having already served one day in jail and suspended his term to two years of probation.