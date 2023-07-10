Joseph Aaron Veliz, 23, of 105 Axxon Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

He was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11, but pleaded guilty to assault and battery instead.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years. Because Veliz already served 26 days in jail, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation.

In other recent guilty pleas at the Orangeburg County Courthouse:

• Alexis Reed Lynn Greene, 28, of 805 Horne St., St. George, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison.

Because she’d already served one day in jail, the remainder of her term was suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered her to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and to continue drug treatment while on probation.

• George Robert Reeves Jr., 47, of 61 Indigo Lane, Goose Creek, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Reeves already served one day in jail, the remainder of his term is suspended to three years of probation.

He also ordered Reeves to pay restitution and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Reeves’ following charges were dropped: two counts of receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and one count each of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, grand larceny valued $10,000 or more and criminal conspiracy.

• Ryan Edward Stevens, 51, of 1217 Gray Road, Summerton, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in prison. Because Stevens already served one day in jail, the remainder of his term is suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Stevens to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

• Dantonio D. Washington, 44, of 142 Gerber Lane, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Washington already served two days in jail, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Washington to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

• Brittany Letricia Brown, 41, of 152 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Circuit Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. sentenced her to 11 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Rakeem Lamonte Brown, 30, of 137 Trell Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive owner.

He was originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, but pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission instead.

Griffith sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Brown’s following charges were dismissed: grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

• Milton Ronald Byrd III, 26, of 2254 Vance Road, Vance, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

He was originally charged with grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, but instead pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued at less than $10,000.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued $10,000 or more.

Griffith sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Byrd to pay restitution.

Byrd’s charge of unlawful operation of a chop shop was dismissed.

• Heyward Dalton, 62, of 130 Weeks Ave., Goose Creek, pleaded guilty to use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive owner and third-degree domestic violence.

Griffith sentenced him to jail for 10 days but gave him credit for time served.