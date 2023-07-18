A Bowman man is serving a two-year probation term for assault.

Rashad Hykeem Gavin, 24, of 128 Toronto Lane, Bowman, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and first-degree assault and battery.

He pleaded guilty to assault and battery instead of his original charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, with the victim between the ages of 11 and 14.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, but suspended the term to two years of probation because Gavin already served 64 days in jail.

Gavin entered his guilty pleas at the Orangeburg County Courthouse during a recent term of court.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• De’Li Tyree McMichael, 37, of 123 Riptide Road, North, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and second-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but pleaded guilty to assault and battery instead.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, but suspended the term to 30 months of probation because McMichael already spent 652 days in jail.

McMichael’s following charges were dismissed: possession of a stolen pistol, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Moses Franklin Cutter III, 42, of 116 Timber Crook Lane, North, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, but suspended the term to two years of probation because Cutter already served one day in jail.

• Mervin Valentino Ford Jr., 25, of 327 Poplar Avenue, Denmark, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, but suspended the term to six months of probation because Ford already spent two days in jail.

Ford’s two counts of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug were dismissed. Ford’s charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol was also dismissed.

• William Franklin Gray III, 24, of 149 Forest Brook Drive, Neeses, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property injury valued at $2,000 or less and third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Robbie William Peter Jeffrey, 48, of 462 Cartwright Road, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, but suspended the term to two years of probation because Jeffrey already spent one day in jail.

• Terresa Mashell Porter, 44, of 925 First Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, although she was originally charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Taylor sentenced her to one day in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Treshaun Blige, 31, of 2109 1st Avenue, Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, although he was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served three days in jail.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Blige’s additional charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature was dismissed.

• Jemaria Monquel Clark-Utsey, 25, of 226 Aultman Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, first-offense DUI less than .10 and hit-and-run duties of driver involved in accident/property damage.

Goodstein sentenced Clark-Utsey to six months in prison, but gave Clark-Utsey credit for having already spent 36 days in jail.

Clark-Utsey’s following charges were dismissed: third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• Cardarold Richun Gantt, 35, of 131 Good Farm Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.

Goodstein sentenced him to prison for 10 years. After he serves two years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to five years of probation.

She gave Gantt credit for having already served 43 days in jail and issued a permanent restraining order between him and the victim.

Gantt’s charge of third-degree assault and battery was dismissed.