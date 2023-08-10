Two people were hit by a car as they crossed U.S. Highway 301 near Santee on Thursday.

One pedestrian died and the other was injured, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla struck the pedestrians at 4:35 a.m. near Hollis Road. That’s about one mile south of Santee.

One pedestrian died at the scene. The other was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland for medical treatment, Glover said.

The driver of the Corolla wasn’t injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died.

So far this year, 24 people have died in collisions on highways in Orangeburg County. During the same time period last year, 23 people lost their lives in highway collisions in the county.

Five people have died in highway collisions in Calhoun County so far this year. One person died during the same period last year.

Three people have died in Bamberg County highway collisions this year. That’s the same number as died during the same time period last year.