A 62-year-old Neeses man is serving probation after he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

David Chavis, of 314 Park Street, entered his plea before Circuit Judge Heath Taylor during a recent term of court.

Taylor sentenced Chavis to 10 years. Because Chavis already spent five days in jail, Taylor suspended his sentence to five years of probation.

Chavis was charged in the Oct. 24, 2020 crash that took the life of 49-year-old Bobby Hutto, of 166 Cabin Road, Neeses.

Chavis was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck and Hutto was his passenger.

The truck ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert and then struck a tree, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Hutto later died of his injuries.

Chavis was taken to Prisma Health Richland for medical treatment.

In other recent guilty pleas:

Brittany Lynnette Burton, 32 of 109 Prakash Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced her to one year in prison. Because she’d already served two days in jail, Taylor suspended Burton’s term to one year of probation.

Burton’s charge of trespassing was dismissed.

Taneisha Laquan Davis, 32, of 165 Pooh Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10, although she was originally charged with second-offense DUI .16 or more.

Taylor ordered her to pay a $400 fine or report to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for 30 days.

He gave Davis credit for having already served two days in jail.

Her charges of open container of beer or wine, first-offense driving under suspension license suspended for DUI and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana were dismissed.

Torrey Stephon Elliott, 41, of 114 Ann Street, Bowman, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison. Because Elliot had already served two days in jail, Taylor suspended his term to six months of probation.

Elliott’s charges of second-offense DUI less than .10, third or subsequent offense DUS license not suspended for DUI, littering not more than 15 pounds and open container of beer or wine were dismissed.

Rodrickus De’Anglo Hampton, 30, of 744 Kings Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was originally accused of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony on one of the charges, but pleaded to unlawful possession of a firearm instead.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for time served.

An additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed.

Dantonio Demont Washington, 44, of 233 Compton Court, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine base, first-offense trafficking in more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams of methamphetamine/cocaine base and first-offense trafficking in more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams of cocaine.

Taylor sentenced him to 10 years in prison, providing that after Washington serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served two days in jail.

Washington’s following charges were dismissed: first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, first-offense trafficking in more than 100 dosage units but less than 500 dosage units MDMA or ecstasy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-offense possession of a scheduled drug and trafficking in more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of heroin.

Carvona Lemar Caldwell, 48, of 1149 Hampton Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 62 days in jail and gave Caldwell credit for time served.

Talice Demond Dixon, 47, of 794 Macedonia Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery and second-degree domestic violence, although he was originally charged with first-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, but because Dixon already spent 54 days in jail, his term was suspended to two years of probation.

Dixon’s charge of kidnapping was dismissed.

Anthony Obrian Elmore, 47, of 146 Raymond Court, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to seven years in prison. Because Elmore had already served 72 days in jail, his term was suspended to three years of probation.

Elmore’s charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime was dismissed.

Ahmad Muhammad, 55, of 104 Michael Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery, although he was originally charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, but because Muhammad had already spent two days in jail, his term was suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor stipulated that Muhammad’s first year of probation is strict house arrest.

John Lee Murray, 23, of 986 Peasley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued $2,000 or less, non-violent second-degree burglary and carjacking.

Taylor sentenced him to 15 years in prison, provided that after he serves six years under the Youthful Offender Act, his term will be suspended to four years of probation.

Taylor gave Murray credit for having already spent 1,021 days in jail.

Murray’s following charges were dismissed: two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count each of second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Kuanisha Shanquette Reed, 33, of 1120 Wolfe Trail, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Taylor sentenced her to 10 years in prison, provided that after she serves two years, her term will be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Reed credit for having already spent 502 days in jail.

He also ordered her to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and stipulated zero tolerance for a failed drug test.

Her charge of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana was dismissed.

Erica Marie Adams, 36, of 4589 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced her to pay a $100 fine within 30 days or report to jail for 90 days.

Miguel Ayala, 32, of 459 Bayview Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to breach of trust valued $10,000 or more.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, but because Ayala had already spent two days in jail, the remainder of his term was suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor also Ayala to pay a $500 fine and restitution.

John Brandon Baxley, 38, of 113 Orange Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, but because Baxley had already served one day in jail, his term was suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor also ordered Baxley to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Jarique Eugene Brown, 35, of 211 Dickson Street Apt. 5B, Manning, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Brown had already served two days in jail, his term was suspended to three years of probation.

Brown’s charge of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana was dismissed.

Michael Antonio Brown, 35, of 129 Omega Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, although he was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, but Brown’s term was suspended because he’d already spent six days in jail.

Jacob Anthony Albert Berry, 23, of 324 Linda Lane, Swansea, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves one year, the remainder of his term will be suspended to three years of probation.

Goodstein gave Berry credit for having already spent 220 days in jail.

She also ordered him to complete long-term inpatient treatment with outpatient treatment to follow.

She also required Berry to attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice weekly.

Isiah Frazier Jr., 50, of Harleywood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and third or subsequent offense DUS license not suspended for DUI.

Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for time served.

Frazier’s following charges were dismissed: third-degree assault and battery, third-degree domestic violence, open container of beer or wine and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Maggie Sharron Green, 35, of 15 Fescue Trail, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI and threatening the life, person or family of public employee.

Goodstein sentenced her to six days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

Green’s charge of public disorderly conduct was dismissed.

Valva Iris Kennedy, 50, of 821 Santee River Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to accessory before the fact to a felony, although she was originally charged with non-violent second-degree burglary.

Goodstein sentenced her to one day in jail and gave her credit for time served.

Kennedy’s charge of criminal conspiracy was dismissed.

Eddie Nathaniel Lee Jr., 21, of 1036 Sulton Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison and revoked his probation.

Lee’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana were dismissed.

Trevor Samone Walker, 48, of 3 Summer Street, Hampton, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI refused test and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Goodstein sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Walker’s following charges were dismissed: littering less than 15 pounds, first-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI, first-offense trafficking in more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first-offense possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.