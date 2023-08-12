Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Eutawville mother is accused of using profanity and a racial slur at an elementary school.

Deputies were called to St. James-Galliard Elementary School in Eutawville on Monday morning.

The principal reported the woman was trying to withdraw her children from the school, but became irate and used profanity while she was waiting on her paperwork, an incident report said.

The woman’s children were in her presence during the incident, the report said.

The woman claims her children were bullied in the school last year and that other students were calling them “b - - - - - -.” She also claimed administrators wouldn’t address her complaints.

The mother allegedly referred to the principal as an “n - - - - -“ several times.

The deputy said the woman would go to jail if she didn’t get up and leave the school.

She allegedly told the deputy that she wasn’t going to leave until she got the paperwork she requested.

A deputy asked the woman why she kept using the racial slur in front of her children. The woman claimed that other students in the school called her children by that word, the report said.

The woman told the deputy that she wanted to file charges against the principal and the school for harassing her children, the report states.

The deputy told the woman she can’t file charges against the school or principal regarding the alleged bullying. He told her to take up the matter with the school district.

The deputy and the woman went outside, and she demanded to speak to his supervisor. The deputy put his supervisor on the phone.

During the conversation, the woman allegedly continued to use the racial slur, the report claims.

The deputy and his supervisor decided to take the woman into custody because she allegedly wouldn’t stop “using that kind of language at the school and in public.”

The woman is facing the misdemeanor charge of non-student disturbing schools.

On Monday afternoon, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set the woman’s bond at $1,500 cash or surety. She posted bail moments later.

Dash ordered the woman not to return to the school.

If she’s convicted, she faces up to a $2,000 fine and a year in prison.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Malibu Drive man was allegedly beaten by two young men just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The man told officers he was sitting outside his apartment when two acquaintances approached him and said, “Why you snitching?”

The two pushed the man and beat him in the head, which caused him to fall to the ground.

While the man was on the ground, one of the young men reached into the man’s pocket and stole his Android cellphone.

A stranger intervened and broke up the fight, the report states.

The man had minor abrasions on his elbows and knots on his head.

An officer escorted him to his apartment so he could retrieve some personal items.

The officer then took the man to a relative’s house on Clarendon Street.

The man declined medical treatment.