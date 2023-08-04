A 32-year-old Holly Hill man was shot early Thursday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Toney Bay Road near Unity Road, outside Holly Hill.

The man said he was walking near a barbershop when he was approached by a stranger wearing all black.

He and the stranger argued.

The stranger fired a gun as he fled the scene, the man said. The man was shot in the lower right leg.

The man then called a family member to take him to the hospital. Deputies spoke with him there.

Deputies searched the area where the man said he was shot, but didn’t locate any evidence.