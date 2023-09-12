Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 35-year-old man was shot in the groin outside of the Orangeburg Inn around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

The man told officers that he took a friend to the motel, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The man went to the motel lobby to pay for the friend’s room.

When he returned to his car, he noticed an acquaintance next to it.

He claims the acquaintance ordered him to “Give me the car.”

The man refused, but gave the acquaintance $40 in cash.

The acquaintance got into the driver’s seat of the man’s car. The man and the acquaintance got into a minor struggle, but the man was able to get the acquaintance out of the driver’s seat.

The acquaintance allegedly reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The injured man is receiving medical treatment.

In an unrelated report, a man apparently passed out in the drive-thru lane of Hardee’s, located at 890 Five Chop Road, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers believe he was intoxicated.

The man was in the driver’s seat of a Chrysler 300.

Officers claim they discovered a loaded Taurus G2C pistol in the pocket of the driver’s side door. They removed the gun.

The man then allegedly placed his car’s gear in drive, striking a patrol car that was parked in front of the Chrysler.

Officers charged the man with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An apartment and two vehicles were riddled with bullets during a shootout on Lands End, near Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The shooting started as two men pulled up at their apartment around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Several other vehicles arrived. Occupants in those vehicles began shooting at each other, the men said.

The men took cover until the shooting ended. Their car was hit by bullets.

A man inside a nearby apartment was playing a game when the gunfire erupted. He saw bullets pass through the home.

He also reported that bullets damaged his car.

None of the men were physically injured.