Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 60-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of robbing a man and injuring his a 77-year-old father at a gas station, according to an incident report.

The incident left the 77-year-old with a bruise on his scalp, a sprained neck and a bloodied elbow.

Roosevelt McKinley Peele, of 1048 Doyle Street Apt. 24, is charged with strong-arm robbery and third-degree assault and battery. He was taken into custody June 30.

Peele’s charges stem from an incident at a BP gas station, located at 806 John C. Calhoun Drive, at 3 p.m. on June 15.

Peele arrived on his electric bicycle, parking near a white Nissan containing the 77-year-old man and a family friend, the report said.

The man’s 28-year-old son exited the store with cigarettes and drinks. He began walking to the car and Peele allegedly pointed his finger at him.

Peele allegedly stole the 28-year-old’s items and punched him twice on the side of his face.

The 77-year-old exited the car in an attempt to calm things down, the report states.

Peele allegedly used an open hand to strike the man in the chest. The man lost his balance and fell to the ground, hitting his head and scraping his elbow.

The man appeared to have lost consciousness, the report said.

The family friend also attempted to intervene during the confrontation, the report states.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The 28-year-old declined medical assistance, but his father was taken to MUSC-Orangeburg via Orangeburg County EMS.

If Peele is convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

In other recent reports:

• Someone stole a woman’s 50- to 60-pound pit bull/bull mastiff named Cash Golden Bronx.

The theft occurred at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, at 11 p.m. June 29. It was captured on video.

The dog’s owner, who lives at the American Inn, reported the theft the next morning.

She told officers that the dog is microchipped.

The value of the dog is $1,000.

• A 2022 7-by-16-foot black metal, wood-floored double-axle Down to Earth trailer with a ramp was stolen from a Green Street yard.

The theft was reported on Saturday. The trailer is valued at $3,250.

• A 2013 blue Cadillac XTS was stolen during the late night hours of June 29 from a Medford Drive yard. It is valued at $12,600.

The car’s engine was running, according to an incident report.