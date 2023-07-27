Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman claims that someone stole her Apple iPhone 14 and used it to transfer money, according to an incident report.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Monday at the Orangeburg Inn, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The woman told police that she’d gone to the front desk of the motel to rent a room.

About 15 to 20 minutes after she was in her room, she realized she couldn’t find her phone.

She went to the front desk window and asked the manager if the missing phone may have been accidently left on the counter.

The manager didn’t remember seeing a phone there.

She also told police that she saw another woman leaving the lobby area as she was checking in.

The woman claimed she heard a woman saying loudly multiple times that she didn’t have a phone.

Later in the night, the woman used her son’s phone to access a money transfer app and noticed that someone she didn’t know took $60 from her account.

She told police she noticed the unauthorized money transfer occurred around 10:30 a.m., minutes after she discovered her phone missing.

The woman searched for the name used in the money transfer on Facebook.

She claims that she found a Facebook user with that name who seemed to look like the woman she saw leaving the lobby.

The value of the missing phone and unauthorized money transfer is $1,685.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2005 blue/green Chevrolet Tahoe from a Fred Street residence in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported early Wednesday morning. The Tahoe is valued at $6,000.

In an unrelated report, someone reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The shots were heard along Wesley Grove Road in Cordova.

Deputies responded to the area, but didn’t see or hear any evidence of gunfire.