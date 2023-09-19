A 44-year-old man who was killed in his Holly Hill yard last week has been identified as Daniel Jermarl Devine of 135 Schwartz Road, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said.

Marshall said on Monday that Devine’s “manner of death is homicide by stabbing.”

Deputies were called to Devine’s residence at 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 14 by someone who found his body on the ground by a gate. Blood covered Devine’s shirt.

The caller couldn’t find a pulse, so he reached out to emergency responders.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.

Devine’s family told investigators that he usually had a 2004 gray Honda Odyssey parked in the yard, but the van was no longer there. The van’s license plate is LIU 447.

Family members said the man wouldn’t have let anyone borrow the van.

The van is valued at $5,000.

If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of the van, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.