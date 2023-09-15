The death of a 44-year-old Holly Hill man is under investigation after someone found his body in his Schwartz Drive yard late Thursday night.

The man’s death is considered a homicide, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. The coroner’s office has not yet released the cause of his death.

Deputies were called to the scene at 11:39 p.m. by a person who found the man’s body on the ground by a gate.

Blood covered the man’s shirt.

The caller checked for a pulse, but couldn’t find one.

When the Orangeburg County Coroner and sheriff’s office criminal investigation division assessed the man’s body, they determined that his death was caused by some other person.

Family members told deputies that the man usually had a 2004 gray Honda Odyssey parked in the yard, but the van was no longer there. The van’s license plate is LIU 447.

Family members said the man wouldn’t have let anyone borrow the van.

The van is valued at $5,000.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office had not released the man’s name as of mid-afternoon on Friday.

If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of the van, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.