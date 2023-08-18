Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 42-year-old Holly Hill man is accused of shooting a woman’s dog.

Tarik Kawaun Jenkins, of Rush Street, is charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony and first-offense cruelty to animals. He was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2020, just outside of a Williams Street home in Holly Hill, according to an incident report.

A woman reported that a man approached her home as she was sitting in a truck. She asked why he was there.

The man asked the woman if her little sister was home. The woman said she wasn’t.

The man began to walk out of the yard.

At that point, the woman’s male pit bull dog began barking and ran toward the man, the report states.

She claimed the man pulled something from his pocket and she heard a gunshot.

The dog began to yelp and run around the home.

The woman claims the man walked down the road and she heard additional shots.

The dog had wounds in his left and right sides, the report states.

If Jenkins is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

In an unrelated report, someone stole two utility trailers from an Elloree business. The theft was discovered Wednesday morning.

One is a 20-foot, black-framed, wood-floored Big Tex utility trailer.

The other is a 16-foot white enclosed trailer.

The security gate at Carolina Eastern-Elloree was damaged.

The estimated damage to the fence is $2,000. The estimated total value of the trailers is $12,000.