COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony Friday for 33 troopers from its Highway Patrol Basic Class 123, with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson as the guest speaker.

This graduating class includes 24 prior-certified officers and nine who are new to the law enforcement profession. The addition of this graduating class brings the total number of troopers in South Carolina to 813 as of Aug. 17 (including Friday’s graduates and 31 troopers currently in training).

“Today we celebrate these new troopers and their embodiment of dedication, duty, and service,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “It is my honor to welcome this group, not only the Highway Patrol but to the Department of Public Safety family. It is a privilege to see such fine men and women dedicate themselves to making our highways and communities safer for our state, its citizens and its visitors.”

Troopers are assigned to areas based on a number of considerations, which include population density, the number of calls for service, and the number of licensed drivers/registered vehicles in an area.

Six members of the class are assigned to Troop 7, which covers Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Hampton, and Orangeburg counties.

They are David M. Bochette Jr., Tristen M.A. Cook, Kyle L. Cooper, Charles T.M. Owens, Daniel L. Peipert, and Dennis D. Ricks.

“Each and every one of you should celebrate today because today we honor the hard work you put in to earn the right to wear the uniform of the Highway Patrol,” said Col. Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “I am proud to welcome you to the patrol and I am reminding you that as you embark on your new career, the road ahead is as rewarding as it is challenging. Just know that with each challenge comes the opportunity to make a difference, whether to your team, your community, or your state.

Special awards from Basic 123 class include the Major Israel Brooks Jr. Physical Fitness Award, presented to the trooper who excelled on the physical training test and each day during the early morning exercises. The Basic 123 recipient is Thomas Hudson.

The Captain Cecil Dilworth Marksmanship Award, presented to the trooper who demonstrated the best marksmanship during firearms training, went to Pier Petriccione.

Jordan Austin received the Colonel P.F. Thompson Outstanding Achievement Award, presented to the trooper who displays the character and dedication symbolic of former Highway Patrol Colonel P.F. Thompson, the longest serving SC Highway Patrol commander.