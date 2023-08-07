A 49-year-old Bamberg man is accused of depositing a fraudulent check for $84,000 at an Orangeburg bank in April, according to warrants obtained from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Kenneth Lawrence McNair, of 1077 Spring Branch Road, Bamberg, is facing charges of forgery and misconduct in office.

McNair was employed as a corrections officer at the Allendale Correctional Institute in Fairfax when investigators from the S.C. Office of Inspector General say the alleged crime took place.

SCDC spokesperson Chrysti Shain said the charge doesn’t have anything to do with tax dollars or the operations of the prison where McNair worked.

McNair has since been terminated, Shain said.

Warrants claim the issuing party of the check confirmed it was fictitious and the company didn’t have any record of McNair.

McNair was taken into custody on Monday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety and ordered him to stay out of trouble until his trial date. McNair posted bond soon after his court appearance.