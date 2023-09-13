Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Eutawville man is accused of attacking a woman and holding her against her will. The woman eventually escaped.

Jermell Andawn Fogle, 44, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

The woman claims that Fogle was upset with her after she returned to their Addidas Street home Sunday morning.

She was sleeping when Fogle allegedly jumped on her, placing his knees on her arms and then choking her.

She claims Fogle then took her into the backyard and broke her cellphone, preventing her from calling for help.

He allegedly forced her to come back inside the home and told her, “I will kill you tonight,” while walking toward the bedroom where he had multiple firearms.

The woman then ran screaming out of the front door and retreated to a neighbor’s home where she called for help at 9 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies attempted to reach Fogle inside of his home.

A deputy knocked on the door and then heard a gunshot from within the house.

Deputies attempted to reach Fogle by phone, but their calls were immediately answered by his phone’s voicemail box.

The sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene.

Deputies entered the home after they’d gotten a search warrant signed by an Orangeburg County magistrate.

They then took Fogle into custody.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday set Fogle’s bond at $20,000 on Tuesday.

Clariday ordered Fogle to move out of the home immediately if he makes bond and to have law enforcement escort him to gather his belongings. He’s also required to wear GPS monitoring.

He was still being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon.

If Fogle is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison for the kidnapping charge and 20 years in prison for the domestic violence charge.

In an unrelated report, a 2004 dark green Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a Creekmeadow Circle home in Orangeburg on Monday.

The car owner said he left it unlocked with the keys inside of it, according to the report.

The car is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman claims she was pistol-whipped and beaten late Saturday night and early Sunday, according to an incident report.

The woman spoke with officers after her mother drove her to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment. She had major swelling to her face along with blood leaking from her nose and left ear, the report states.

The woman told officers that she and a male friend were at a social function on Maxcy Street when they heard gunshots.

They decided to leave. Her friend got in the backseat and she agreed to drive him to his home.

On the way, the woman stated she needed to stop and use the restroom. Her friend allegedly became angry and said if she stopped, he was going to “beat her a - -.”

She claims the man then knocked her in the back of her head with a handgun.

When they arrived at the friend’s home, they both got out of the car.

She claims the friend then racked the handgun, pointed it at her and said, “Imma shoot you.”

The woman said she feared for her life and began to move around as the friend allegedly kept pointing the gun at her.

She said the friend then passed the gun to someone else.

The friend then allegedly punched her in the face several times. She claims she fell to the ground and the friend continued to punch her in the face.

She managed to get up, get back in her car and drive home before her mother took her to the hospital.