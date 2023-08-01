The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has promoted Joseph C. Elliott to serve as commander of Troop Seven for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troop Seven includes Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Hampton, and Orangeburg counties.

Elliott, who most recently served as the lieutenant/executive officer for Troop Seven, was named to succeed Capt. Quincy M. Brown, who has been reassigned as captain of the Highway Patrol’s new Employment Unit.

“Capt. Elliott has demonstrated outstanding leadership in enforcement operations,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander, Col. Christopher N. Williamson said. “He also has a history of creating effective partnerships with the local community and I know that those partnerships will be maintained and expanded in his new position. I am honored to appoint him as the next Troop Seven commander.”

A 17-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, Elliott has spent most of his career in Troop One, where he attained the rank of lieutenant before transferring to Troop Seven in early 2023. He received the SCDPS Director’s Award for Valor in 2015 for his 1,000-Year Flood rescue efforts and was recognized in the same year as Troop One Trooper of the Year.

A native of Sebring, Florida, Elliott is married to Heather Elliott. He, his wife and his two sons reside in Gilbert. Before becoming a trooper with SCHP, Elliott honorably served in the U.S. Navy for four years, achieving the rank of 3rd class petty officer.