A man’s body was found floating in a Cordova pond on Tuesday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office had not identified the man as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Battlefield Drive resident reported that he visited the nearby pond on Monday. He thought he saw a tree branch that fell during a heavy storm in the pond.

He returned Tuesday and noticed the object that he thought was a tree branch was actually a person.

He took a paddle boat into the pond to confirm his suspicions. He paddled back to shore and called 911.

The case remains under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has information that may be able to help investigators, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous.

This story originally said the incident occurred in Eutawville. We apologize for the error.