Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 28-year-old Cordova woman is accused of shooting the 27-year-old father of her children.

Diamond Safari Middleton is facing one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers encountered the injured man at 3 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the parking lot of Cookout, located at 725 John C. Calhoun Dr.

A few officers were waiting for their food outside.

The man exited the vehicle, lifted his shirt and told officers that he’d been shot, according to the incident report.

He had a gunshot wound next to his naval.

The man claimed that he and Middleton got into an argument.

He told officers, “We weren’t even fighting, we were arguing and she came towards me to fight me and I pushed her down to the ground and then she got up and shot me.”

An officer at Cookout tended to the man’s injury while waiting for Orangeburg County EMS to arrive.

EMS took the man to MUSC-Orangeburg.

A dispatcher then informed officers that a caller, identifying herself as Middleton, said she’d shot the father of her children and would be outside of St. Paul Apartments where the incident occurred. St. Paul Apartments are located at 500 Fletcher Street.

Officers spoke to Middleton at the apartment complex.

Middleton said she was talking with some friends outside when the father of her children drove up, the report said.

She claims they got into an argument that turned physical when he allegedly slammed her to the ground and punched her.

She also alleges that the man reached for a handgun in his waistband, so she retrieved the gun from her waistband and shot him in the torso, the report claims.

If convicted, Middleton faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Southwest Road man claims an acquaintance shot at him four times.

Deputies were called to the Cordova residence at 7:26 p.m. Friday.

The man said the acquaintance stopped by to ask about two radios that were missing from his vehicle.

He claims the acquaintance threatened to kill him.

The man retreated to his 2022 white Kenworth truck and locked the doors.

He alleges the acquaintance then pulled out a gun and shot into the truck four times.

The man wasn’t physically injured.

He told deputies that he didn’t want to press charges.

In an unrelated report, a Solomon Road man reported Saturday morning that the following items were stolen: a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers, a pair of Air Jordan 6 sneakers, a pair of Air Jordan 3 sneakers, Nike Dunks sneakers, three T-shirts, a Denver Nuggets jersey and a Sony PlayStation5 gaming console.

The items are valued at $1,302.

S.C. State University Police Department

Four men face a variety of charges after officers allegedly found guns in their possession on campus Saturday.

The incidents included:

• The police chief and an officer were patrolling a Geathers Street parking lot on foot at 11:54 a.m. when they allegedly smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Salters, told officers that he wasn’t a student at the university.

The passenger, a university student, told officers that the driver was her guest.

When officers searched the car, they allegedly found a Taurus handgun and ammunition magazine under the driver’s seat and marijuana in the driver’s side panel.

The Salters man is charged with the misdemeanor offense of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• At 7:25 p.m., officers checked on a 2016 white Chevrolet Malibu parked by the K building of Hugine Suites, on Buckley Street.

Officers claimed they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

They spoke with the two men inside of it.

The men said there was a gun and marijuana inside the car, a report claims.

Officers allegedly found a handgun under the driver’s seat and a small amount of marijuana in the backseat.

A 21-year-old St. George man was charged with first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• At 9:02 p.m., officers were performing a student safety check for student ID cards.

Kaya James Drakeford, 21, of 100 Claxton Drive, Greenville, told officers that he wasn’t a student at the university and was visiting a friend.

The police chief asked Drakeford for his ID and if he had any weapons or paraphernalia with him.

Drakeford allegedly admitted to having a firearm in the bag he had hanging on his shoulder.

Officers claim they retrieved a 9 mm handgun from the bag.

Drakeford is charged with the felony offense of carrying or displaying a firearm in a public building or adjacent area.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Officers were patrolling the parking lot of Hugine Suites at 9:30 p.m. when they saw someone “displaying suspicious behavior,” the incident report states.

Jamir Nahiem Johnson, 22, of 1251 Wild Goose Trail, Summerville, told officers he wasn’t a student at the university.

Officers allege they took a black bag from Johnson and discovered a handgun inside of it.

Johnson is charged with the felony offense of carrying or displaying a firearm in a public building or adjacent area.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.