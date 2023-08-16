Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 68-year-old Cordova man died after the SUV he was working underneath fell on top of him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at a Sheba Lane residence in Cordova.

The man was installing a power steering pump on a 2013 Buick Enclave for a friend. The SUV was raised on jacks while the man was underneath it.

The Buick’s owner went inside his Sheba Lane home for about 30 minutes, the report said.

When he returned outside, he saw his friend pinned underneath the Buick.

His friend wasn’t responsive when he called out his name. He immediately called 911.

When Orangeburg County EMS medics arrived on scene, they determined the man was dead.

The name of the Cannon Bridge Road man who died has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.