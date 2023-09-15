Holly Hill Police Department

Two Holly Hill businesses were burglarized in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.

The businesses are located across the street from one another.

In the first incident, surveillance cameras recorded two men breaking into the Holly Hill Laundry, located at 8646 Old State Road, at 3:26 a.m.

The men used tools to access the coin safe and steal a large quantity of cash.

Nearly an hour later, officers responded to an activated alarm call across the street at Subway, located at 8647 Old State Road.

Officers discovered that someone threw a cement brick through the window.

Once inside, the burglar broke the door to the employee room in half.

The burglar stole the LTS video surveillance system.

It didn’t appear that any cash was stolen, according to the report.

The value of the LTS video surveillance system is $4,500. The door damage is estimated at $2,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole knives and $12,000 cash from a Treeing Walker Road property outside Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The knives are valued at $8,000.