Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone fired a bullet into a Eutawville home just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The man inside wasn’t physically injured.

The man saw a dark gray Honda pass by the Torrington Road home. The person inside the Honda was firing a gun, according to the incident report.

The homeowner, who was away during the shooting, told deputies that her son had an altercation with two men from the Holly Hill area a few weeks ago. She speculated that the shooting may have stemmed from that incident.

Deputies found a bullet hole on the outside of the home.

The bullet appeared to have traveled into the bathroom, going through the bathroom wall before it went into a bedroom.

In other reports:

• Someone reported on Saturday that a 2004 blue Honda Element was stolen from Fourwind Road, Holly Hill. It is valued at $3,000.

• A woman reported that her rental car was stolen from an area near Vance Road and Pineland Street in Vance.

The 2021 black Nissan Versa, owned by Enterprise Holdings, ran out of gas around 2 a.m. Sunday, an incident report said.

When the woman returned around 1 p.m. to buy gas for the car, she discovered it was gone.

The value of the car is $19,000.

• Someone stole a 25 HP Johnson boat motor and a Minn Kota trolling motor from a Hudson Road property in Cope.

The theft was reported on Sunday.

The value of the motors is $3,200.

• An Orangeburg man reported on Sunday that someone stole his red and white American Bulldog XL, named “Fendi,” from his fenced yard on Kennerly Road.

The value of the dog is $2,000.

• Someone broke into an Orangeburg home on Monday, shattering a window.

The following items were reported stolen from the Keyport Court home: a white Sony PlayStation 5, a black Glock 23 Gen4, gold jewelry and $320 in cash.

The value of the stolen items is $2,000.

• A rented Dodge Ram Promaster 1500 van was stolen from behind a business at 760 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, over the weekend.

The person who rented the van from Enterprise Holdings parked it behind the building on Sept. 2.

He left the van’s keys in its glove compartment, an incident report claims.

When he returned on Sept. 4, the van was gone.

The value of the van is $50,000.