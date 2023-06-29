A 33-year-old Bowman man is guilty of impregnating a 12-year-old.

Sheldon Santell Harrison, of Moss Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Monday.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Harrison to 20 years in prison.

After he serves 15 years of active time in prison, the remainder of his term will be suspended to five years of probation, 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor Catherine Hunter said.

A nurse at Summerville Medical Center reported last year that a 13-year-old had “just given birth at their facility,” an incident report states.

The girl told medical staff that she didn’t know she was pregnant and hadn’t received any prenatal care, the nurse said.

The girl’s mother told Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis that she didn’t know her daughter was sexually active and pregnant until the day before her grandchild was born, the report states.

Harrison’s warrant accused him of sexual battery with a 12-year-old on “multiple occasions” between May 2021 and August 2021 and fathering a child with the girl.

The sexual battery took place at Harrison’s home, the warrant states.

Under South Carolina law, first-degree criminal sexual conduct typically applies when victims are 11 and under, while the second-degree charge can apply when the victim is between 11 and 14.

Hunter said the victim in this case is doing fine.