A 22-year-old Santee man died outside Eutawville early Sunday morning. Authorities believe he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 a.m. after a concerned citizen reported a crash on Old Number Six Highway, between Youngs Road and Harvest Court.

The responding deputy said the Honda was located on the shoulder of the highway. It “appeared to have rolled over several times,” the report states.

The deputy noticed a man’s body that “appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle,” the report states.

Another deputy arrived and noticed the Honda had been damaged by bullet holes.

Deputies also found shell casings on the road.

A deputy coroner arrived and conducted a field assessment of the man’s injuries.

She said that the man “possibly succumbed” to the bullet wound he sustained, according to the incident report.

As of late Monday afternoon, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hadn’t responded to requests for the man’s identity.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.