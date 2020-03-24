18-year-old shot, killed; information sought in Holly Hill death

A Holly Hill man was shot to death just outside of the town limits on Monday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 18-year-old’s death.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

A concerned citizen called 911 around 9:24 p.m. to report an unresponsive male driver in a vehicle parked on Rush Street, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The concerned citizen said the vehicle came down Rush Street from the railroad tracks.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived on the scene and determined the 18-year-old didn’t have any vital signs.

Investigators located a spent shell casing near the 1300 block of Rush Street, the report states.

A wrecker towed a gray Chevrolet Impala bearing paper tags to the county’s crime scene lab.

Officers from the Eutawville and Holly Hill police departments assisted at the scene.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

