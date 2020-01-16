Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone shot an Ashland Drive home in Orangeburg just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The occupants of the home weren’t injured. One of the occupants was a 91-year-old.
Residents called law enforcement immediately after the shooting occurred.
One bullet struck the home.
In other reports:
• The sheriff’s office received a report from a child welfare agency in another state about possible abuse and neglect.
The incident report states a female who is now a teenager was allegedly sexually abused years ago when she lived in Orangeburg County.
• The S.C. Department of Social Services sent a report to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday morning regarding allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Eutawville.
