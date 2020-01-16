{{featured_button_text}}
Someone shot an Ashland Drive home in Orangeburg just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The occupants of the home weren’t injured. One of the occupants was a 91-year-old.

Residents called law enforcement immediately after the shooting occurred.

One bullet struck the home.

In other reports:

• The sheriff’s office received a report from a child welfare agency in another state about possible abuse and neglect.

The incident report states a female who is now a teenager was allegedly sexually abused years ago when she lived in Orangeburg County.

• The S.C. Department of Social Services sent a report to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday morning regarding allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Eutawville.

