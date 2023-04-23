Law enforcement officers line the walkway as S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier heads home Sunday. Frazier was released from the hospital and was given a sendoff at the Courtyard by Marriott Charleston Waterfront hotel, Charleston. A law enforcement escort accompanied him to his home. Frazier was shot in the face April 16 after pulling over a car for speeding, authorities said. He stopped the vehicle for going more than 20 mph over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson Heather Biance said. A suspect is in custody and charged in the incident. Frazier has worked as a trooper for five years, authorities said.