‘Won’t stop us from doing what we love’: Orangeburg’s Bluebird Theatre burglarized

“It’s heartbreaking because we’re all volunteers. We give so much of ourselves, not just with time but with money,” said Orangeburg Part-time Players President Wendy J. Crider.
With just three weeks to go before the next production, someone burglarized the Bluebird Theatre, located at 1141 Russell St. in Orangeburg.
On Sunday, the building manager of the Bluebird, Randy Etters, discovered someone stole pieces of electronic equipment, cash and other tools the OPTP use in their productions.
The stolen items include: an InFocus 7000 projector, a Toshia laptop computer, a Peavey bass amplifier, two custom floor monitors, an Amazon cloud camera, $300 in cash, an Apple iPad and a 50-gallon Rubbermaid trash can.
Etters said the generosity of community donors as well as ticket sales from previous shows paid for the equipment.
“Losing the laptop was devastating,” Etters said.
He noted it wasn’t so much that the laptop itself had value, but because each of the 75 lights used in productions are controlled digitally and require unique computer programming per light.
Etters said it took a couple of years to get the lights programmed and stored in the computer.
He said the OPTP has used the projector to provide backdrops for the productions.
The digital backdrops enrich the productions and are more budget-friendly instead of building expensive scenes for each play, he said.
“This won’t stop us from doing what we love,” Crider said.
“This is a creative outlet for kids of all backgrounds. They come here, become friends and love each other,” she said.
There is no cost for children to participate in the activities and plays at the Bluebird Theatre.
Several days before the burglary, the air conditioning stopped working at the theater, Crider said.
Volunteers purchased handheld fans to keep the children cool during rehearsals.
“We’ve had a rough year just like everyone else in the community. COVID hit us hard like everyone else and we’ve been trying to get back on solid footing, Crider said.
Etters said that 110% of revenue is generated through ticket sales on productions.
During 2020, when places such as theaters and other gathering areas were closed due to COVID-19, productions came to a temporary halt, which meant the revenue all but stopped entirely.
Gradually, when government-mandated restrictions were loosened, the OPTP’s plays resumed, but with limited seating.
In recent months, the OPTP produced Mamma Mia and Clue.
Clue’s production ended one week before the burglary, Etters said.
In three weeks, the Jr. OPTP will present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. -- and this show will go on all because of the community, Etters and Crider said.
When word began to spread on the day Etters discovered the burglary, a new OPTP member started an online crowd-sourcing donation drive and the next day a longtime member began a raffle of new Vera Bradley handbags.
Donations have been steady.
The value of everything that was stolen is about $5,000.
Officers were able to collect a pair of wire cutters, a flashlight and a couple of other items the burglar likely left behind.
In addition, officers were able to collect fingerprints from an item and a DNA swab on a hand truck that Etters discovered in the alley beside the theater.
To attend the production of Mary Poppins Jr., which is set for Friday through Sunday, July 30 through Aug. 1, visit www.bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com or purchase tickets at the door one hour before the show begins. Show times for the July 30-Aug. 1 productions are: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Mary Poppins Jr. is under the direction of Mitzie DeAloia and the musical direction of Albert J. Shuler. Choreographers include Rachel Cramer and Mikayla Rider.
If anyone has information about the burglary of the Bluebird Theatre, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety dispatch at 803-534-2812 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers will remain anonymous.
