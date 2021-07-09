‘Won’t stop us from doing what we love’: Orangeburg’s Bluebird Theatre burglarized

“It’s heartbreaking because we’re all volunteers. We give so much of ourselves, not just with time but with money,” said Orangeburg Part-time Players President Wendy J. Crider.

With just three weeks to go before the next production, someone burglarized the Bluebird Theatre, located at 1141 Russell St. in Orangeburg.

On Sunday, the building manager of the Bluebird, Randy Etters, discovered someone stole pieces of electronic equipment, cash and other tools the OPTP use in their productions.

The stolen items include: an InFocus 7000 projector, a Toshia laptop computer, a Peavey bass amplifier, two custom floor monitors, an Amazon cloud camera, $300 in cash, an Apple iPad and a 50-gallon Rubbermaid trash can.

Etters said the generosity of community donors as well as ticket sales from previous shows paid for the equipment.

“Losing the laptop was devastating,” Etters said.

He noted it wasn’t so much that the laptop itself had value, but because each of the 75 lights used in productions are controlled digitally and require unique computer programming per light.

Etters said it took a couple of years to get the lights programmed and stored in the computer.