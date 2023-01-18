Women accused of break-in, assault in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Two women are accused of breaking into a home and assaulting two other women on Tuesday morning. One of the suspects was allegedly holding a gun.

Chelsea Victoria Lemon, 27, of Dorchester and Briana Morna Brown, 26, of Santee are each facing one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree assault and battery.

Someone called 911 from a Sawyer Street home at 3 a.m. Tuesday and left the line open so dispatchers could hear the loud voices in the background, according to an incident report.

Someone on the line said that the home had been shot up, the report states.

When officers arrived, one of the two women in the home claimed that Lemon and Brown broke in and Lemon fired some shots.

She alleged Lemon, while holding a gun, said, “Yeah, you’re talking all that s - - -.”

Another woman in the home retreated to a bedroom closet, but claims Lemon ordered her open the door and fired a shot.

Warrants accuse Brown and Lemon of assaulting both women in the home.

If Lemon and Brown are convicted, they face up to life in prison.

In other reports:

• A woman reported that a masked man with a gun entered her motel room, pointed a gun, told her not to move and then took $80 from the bedside table drawer before he ran out of the room.

The incident took place at the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road, around 5:16 a.m. Monday.

An officer asked the woman how the man was able to access her room.

She told them that she leaves her door unlocked because she’s expecting visitors and often makes purchases from those who visit, the report said.

Video surveillance shows a man entering the room three times before entering the final time with a firearm, the report said.

Officers told the woman to keep her door locked and have visitors announce their names before she opens the door.

• A housekeeper at the Palmetto Inn & Suites, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, reported finding a 9 mm Glock 26 pistol and a folding knife in a top drawer of a bedside table on Sunday morning.

The manager called police. Police took the items and put them in an evidence locker for safekeeping.