Woman suffers broken eye, foot, wrist in Orangeburg attack

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman is undergoing treatment for multiple fractures to her eye, foot and wrist after a man allegedly attacked her at his Princess Lane home in Orangeburg on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

A warrant accuses David Freeman, 36, of using an unknown object to strike the woman resulting in “hemorrhage behind her eye, three orbital fractures to right eye, six fractured bones in her right foot and a fractured wrist.”

He’s facing a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Freeman’s bond at $55,000 cash or surety on Thursday afternoon.

As part of Freeman’s bond restrictions, Dash stipulated that he must appear in court as required, seek the court’s permission before leaving the state and not have any direct or indirect contact with the injured woman or her family members.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the injured woman “covered in blood sitting on her neighbor’s porch,” the report states.

A witness’s written statement says that she saw the injured woman “sitting on the ground next to the car.”