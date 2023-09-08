Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 28-year-old woman is undergoing medical treatment after another woman allegedly struck her in the head with a tire iron on Thursday around 8:25 a.m.

One witness said the injured woman was asleep on the couch when she was attacked.

The incident took place at a Malibu Apartments unit located on Malibu Drive.

The man who lives at the apartment called 911 to report the assault.

He told officers that he attempted to get the tire iron from the attacker and he and the attacker began to wrestle.

He was able to shove the attacker out of the apartment.

The injured woman was taken to MUSC-Orangeburg in a private vehicle.

Officers spoke with her at the hospital.

She told officers that after she was able to get her attacker away, the attacker allegedly said to her, “That’s OK, I have more weapons.”

The witnesses and injured woman were familiar with the alleged attacker.

In an unrelated report, someone drove past an apartment on Marshall Street and opened fire around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Three bullets struck the apartment.

A woman was in the front bedroom when two bullets went into it. One bullet lodged in a dresser and the other bullet went through an interior wall, then to the rear bedroom and exited through a window.

The third bullet hit the exterior wall on the corner of the apartment.

The woman wasn’t physically injured.