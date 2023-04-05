A 41-year-old woman was killed at Roosevelt Gardens apartments outside Orangeburg on Monday night.

Renee Martino Goin, formerly of Casselbury, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Goin was part of a group of four people who traveled from Charleston to Orangeburg to help someone move, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Goin was riding in the backseat of their vehicle.

The group reached Roosevelt Gardens just after 8 p.m.

They heard a gunshot as they pulled up in front of an apartment unit on Representative Circle.

The driver drove to another area of the apartment complex. One of the passengers called EMS.

Goin is the third person to be shot and killed in the Orangeburg area in the past 10 days.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.