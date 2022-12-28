Woman shot, killed in Santee

A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Santee, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A neighbor called law enforcement at 5 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported seeing the front door of 507 Vincent Drive open.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home, finding several people gathered at the doorway and just inside the house.

A woman approached deputies claiming that someone busted the door and killed her niece.

Deputies ordered everyone to leave the home and go to the front yard.

The deceased woman’s bedroom door was off of its hinges.

Deputies found the woman in her bedroom.

She had “gunshot wounds to her body and blood stains on her clothes,” the incident report states.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the woman.

If anyone has information about the woman’s death, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.