A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed inside of a Cordova home on Saturday night.

Shamel Deantonio Owens, 33, of 162 Eagle Run Drive, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. at Owens’ home, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Four juveniles were in a back room of the home when the shooting occurred.

Someone called 911, reporting that a person was shot.

Deputies found the slain woman unresponsive on the living room floor near the kitchen.

She’d been shot multiple times, according to warrants.

Owens was taken into custody at the scene.

Parents of the four juveniles were outside of the home when deputies arrived.

Deputies escorted the juveniles to their parents.

One of the parents claimed that the slain woman entered the home and charged at Owens.

That’s when Owens allegedly shot her.

Another parent reported hearing gunshots, but didn’t see the shooting occur.

Warrants allege Owens admitted he shot the woman.

Owens appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker on Monday afternoon.

By law, magistrates cannot set bond on capital offenses in South Carolina, so Owens will appear before a circuit judge at a later date for bond consideration on the murder charge.

Rickenbacker also deferred setting bond to a circuit judge on Owens’ possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.

Owens is scheduled to appear in General Sessions court for the first time on April 24 at 9 a.m.

If Owens is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet released the name of the slain woman.