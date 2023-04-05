A woman was shot in a hand in Bamberg County on Wednesday morning, according to Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg.

The shooting occurred around 11:14 a.m. on the 800 block of Mayfield Street in Denmark.

When deputies arrived, they learned that someone took the woman to the hospital for treatment, Bamberg said.

The agency was assisted by the Denmark Police Department.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.