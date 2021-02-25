Woman sentenced to jail in Orangeburg County assaults

A Columbia woman will serve 80 days in jail and then 18 months of probation after she injured two people in Orangeburg County last year.
Monica Olivia Miller, 36, of 2325 Chappelle Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and battery before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Feb. 17.
Murphy sentenced her to two years in prison. After she serves 80 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.
Murphy also ordered her to undergo random drug and alcohol testing, not to have any contact with the victims and to comply with any family court provisions.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charges of two counts of first-degree assault and battery. Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and battery instead.
Miller also faced a charge of first-degree burglary, but prosecutors dismissed that charge after reaching a plea agreement.
According to indictments, Miller entered a home in Orangeburg County and pushed two people during the incident. One person sustained an injury to an ankle and Miller struck the other person in the head, the indictments said.
In other pleas:
• Janna Celeste Varn, 45, of 1359 Fellowship Drive, Manning, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a controlled substance.
Murphy sentenced her to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.
A grand jury indicted Varn on her original charge of first-offense theft of a controlled substance. Varn pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a controlled substance instead.
In addition, a judge dismissed Varn’s other charges of violating drug distribution law and two additional counts of first-offense theft of a controlled substance.
• Antwain Delmaris-Markeith Hughes, 30, of 73 Northwood Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves 170 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
She also ordered Hughes to pay restitution, obtain his GED, undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete a batterer’s treatment program and not to have any contact with the victim.
A grand jury indicted Hughes on his original charge of first-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.
• Carson Timothy Edward Noe, 53, of 4487 Cope Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Murphy sentenced Noe to three years in prison. After he serves 14 days, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
She also ordered Noe to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and pay restitution.
She stipulated that his probation term may end early once restitution is paid in full.
• Dexter Leron Anderson, 32, of 529 Sedgewood Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.
Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
She also ordered him to pay restitution, but stipulated that his probation term may end early once he pays restitution in full.
A grand jury indicted Noe on his original charge of forgery valued less than $10,000, but he pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given, instead.
