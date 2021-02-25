Woman sentenced to jail in Orangeburg County assaults

A Columbia woman will serve 80 days in jail and then 18 months of probation after she injured two people in Orangeburg County last year.

Monica Olivia Miller, 36, of 2325 Chappelle Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and battery before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Feb. 17.

Murphy sentenced her to two years in prison. After she serves 80 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.

Murphy also ordered her to undergo random drug and alcohol testing, not to have any contact with the victims and to comply with any family court provisions.

A grand jury indicted her on her original charges of two counts of first-degree assault and battery. Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and battery instead.

Miller also faced a charge of first-degree burglary, but prosecutors dismissed that charge after reaching a plea agreement.

According to indictments, Miller entered a home in Orangeburg County and pushed two people during the incident. One person sustained an injury to an ankle and Miller struck the other person in the head, the indictments said.

In other pleas: