Woman sent to hospital after hit-and-run in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg County EMS transported a motorist to the Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning after another driver crashed into her vehicle at the intersection of Broughton Street and Russell Street.

The woman told officers that she was the traffic light and when the light turned green, she began to travel through the intersection around 6:45 a.m.

Another driver, who was to stop at a red light, disregarded the signal and crashed into the vehicle the woman was driving, she said.

The woman claimed that the driver of the gray Dodge Caravan exited the vehicle and said, “Please don’t call the police,” before getting back into the van and driving away.

When officers checked the woman’s DMV background, they discovered she was driving under suspension.

They issued the woman a citation for second-offense driving under suspension before EMS transported her to RMC.

Officers noted the collision was captured on the city’s traffic cameras there.