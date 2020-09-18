Woman sent to hospital after hit-and-run in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Orangeburg County EMS transported a motorist to the Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning after another driver crashed into her vehicle at the intersection of Broughton Street and Russell Street.
The woman told officers that she was the traffic light and when the light turned green, she began to travel through the intersection around 6:45 a.m.
Another driver, who was to stop at a red light, disregarded the signal and crashed into the vehicle the woman was driving, she said.
The woman claimed that the driver of the gray Dodge Caravan exited the vehicle and said, “Please don’t call the police,” before getting back into the van and driving away.
When officers checked the woman’s DMV background, they discovered she was driving under suspension.
They issued the woman a citation for second-offense driving under suspension before EMS transported her to RMC.
Officers noted the collision was captured on the city’s traffic cameras there.
In an unrelated report, a Douglas MacArthur Street woman said someone swindled her out of $1,464 when she attempted to buy a mini Pomeranian puppy online.
She reported the incident to officers around 3 p.m. Thursday.
She told officers that she completed paperwork for a website claiming that they sold puppies.
The business owner then texted the woman and they agreed she could purchase the pup for $500.
The business owner said the puppy would be shipped to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, but that would cost $175 additional.
She sent a total of $675 to the business owner.
The puppy was to arrive on Sept. 11.
The business owner then said another $1,000 would be required for the puppy’s shipment crate, but they could split the cost.
The women then sent another $789.
Soon after, the business owner began making excuses about why the puppy hadn’t yet been shipped.
The woman asked for a full refund, but the business owner asked for an additional $300 for insurance.
That’s when the woman called law enforcement.
