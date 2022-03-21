Woman says stranger robbed, raped her in Santee

A woman says a male broke into her Santee motel room, held her at gunpoint, raped her twice and robbed her, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The woman says she was spending the night at the motel when she decided to walk to a gas station at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

While the woman was at the store, she saw a male, female and a child in a vehicle.

The gas station attendant told the male to leave because he was loitering, she said.

The woman then walked back to her motel room.

A moment later, she heard someone knocking on her door.

When she opened the door, she saw the loitering male from the gas station, according to the report.

She claims the male placed his hand over her mouth and forced her back into the room and raped her.

The male told her they were going to take a ride, she said.

She reported getting into his silver Honda. The woman claims he held her at gunpoint while he drove to a vacant lot off of Hannah Drive.

Once they got to the location, the male allegedly assaulted her, robbed her of a substantial amount of money and raped her again, the report states. The male left her there.

The woman walked to a nearby home and called for help at 6:52 a.m.

Deputies found the woman in the yard.

She was “very upset and crying” when deputies found her. Deputies noted it looked as though her clothes had been stretched.

At the site where the alleged assault and rape took place, deputies discovered shoeprints that matched the woman’s. There was another set of shoeprints that were “much larger,” the report states.

There were also tire impressions in the dirt road that appeared to come from a small vehicle.

Less than 100 feet away, deputies found two passports, a pair of black glasses and a blue face mask.

There were also impressions on the ground where it appeared a struggle had taken place, the report states.

The name of the motel where the woman was staying was redacted from the incident report.

If anyone has any information in the case, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Callers don’t have to give their names.

