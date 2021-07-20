Woman’s purse stolen while back turned in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man entered the rear door of a business and stole a worker’s purse while her back was turned, according to an incident report.

The worker called officers to Wolfe Glass, located at 347 John C. Calhoun Drive, just after 2 p.m. Monday.

She told officers that she placed her purse, tucked out of sight, where she normally keeps it.

She got up from her desk around 1 p.m. and noticed the purse was missing when she returned.

Co-workers later found her purse emptied and in the dumpster, the report states.

When officers reviewed surveillance video inside of the business, it showed a male enter through the “unsecured rear door of the store, walk through to the front office through the back door and take the brown bag from underneath the desk” while the worker “was sitting at her desk and back turned,” the report states.

The worker told officers that she did not hear anyone come into the store, the report states.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office