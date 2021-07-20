Woman’s purse stolen while back turned in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A man entered the rear door of a business and stole a worker’s purse while her back was turned, according to an incident report.
The worker called officers to Wolfe Glass, located at 347 John C. Calhoun Drive, just after 2 p.m. Monday.
She told officers that she placed her purse, tucked out of sight, where she normally keeps it.
She got up from her desk around 1 p.m. and noticed the purse was missing when she returned.
Co-workers later found her purse emptied and in the dumpster, the report states.
When officers reviewed surveillance video inside of the business, it showed a male enter through the “unsecured rear door of the store, walk through to the front office through the back door and take the brown bag from underneath the desk” while the worker “was sitting at her desk and back turned,” the report states.
The worker told officers that she did not hear anyone come into the store, the report states.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole the following items from a 2000 Hyundai Elantra on Monday: an ice pick, a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower and a wheeled roofer’s magnet. The value of the items is $785.
The vehicle was parked in the Chestnut Square parking lot, located at 1032 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2012 green Honda CRV from a County Line Road location near Eutawville sometime during the night on Sunday.
The S.C. Highway Patrol located the vehicle near a wooded area in Vance around 1 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
