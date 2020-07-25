Woman’s body found near St. Matthews; Calhoun County sheriff: Anderson man is suspect in death

Smalls went to the Holly Hill area first, then was taken into custody by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies without incident, Summers said. He was immediately handed over to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

He noted the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be levied.

At the time of Fludd’s death, Smalls was awaiting trial on several charges.

Smalls was accused of assaulting and robbing Fludd in the Holly Hill area on Haggerty Road on April 1.

Fludd told deputies that she was asleep when an intoxicated Smalls entered the room, according to an incident report.

The two got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Fludd accused Smalls of punching her multiple times about her body and face. She also accused Smalls of dragging her around the room and saying he wanted to kill her.

Smalls then allegedly shot at her. She claimed he then took $360 from her at gunpoint and demanded that she come up with more money.