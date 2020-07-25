Woman’s body found near St. Matthews; Calhoun County sheriff: Anderson man is suspect in death

The body of a 29-year-old woman was found in Calhoun County on Saturday.
An Anderson man accused of attacking her in the past is the suspect.
“This is a senseless killing of a young mother, totally senseless violence,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.
Breanna Fludd was reported missing by family members on Friday night. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement found Fludd’s body off Old State Road near St. Matthews.
By noon, authorities had Charles Antawn Smalls, 39, of 119 W. Shockley Ferry Road, in custody, Summers said.
Summers said investigators believe Smalls killed Fludd. Warrants are still being developed and Smalls has not yet been formally charged.
Smalls and Fludd had been in a relationship.
Warrants are pending and Smalls remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
“There are children involved in this situation who will now grow up without the influence of their mother and father,” Summers added.
Summers accuses Smalls of killing Fludd during a domestic dispute.
Investigators believe Smalls fled the St. Matthews area after he allegedly killed Fludd.
Smalls went to the Holly Hill area first, then was taken into custody by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies without incident, Summers said. He was immediately handed over to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
He noted the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be levied.
At the time of Fludd’s death, Smalls was awaiting trial on several charges.
Smalls was accused of assaulting and robbing Fludd in the Holly Hill area on Haggerty Road on April 1.
Fludd told deputies that she was asleep when an intoxicated Smalls entered the room, according to an incident report.
The two got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.
Fludd accused Smalls of punching her multiple times about her body and face. She also accused Smalls of dragging her around the room and saying he wanted to kill her.
Smalls then allegedly shot at her. She claimed he then took $360 from her at gunpoint and demanded that she come up with more money.
In that incident, Smalls is facing the charges of armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
He was freed on a $72,000 bond.
Smalls also has charges pending from a S.C. Highway Patrol traffic stop on Dec. 27, 2019.
He’s charged with second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 but less than .16 and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Smalls is expected to appear in court via video call on Sunday morning, once the warrants are finalized in Fludd's death.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
