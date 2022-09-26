Woman robbed at gunpoint after work in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman claims a gunman forced her into his blue Ford SUV and robbed her after she finished working at 11 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

The woman was walking home from a Whitman Street business when a gunman allegedly forced her in to his SUV and pointed a gun to her head.

The gunman also slapped her, the report said.

She said the gunman was snorting cocaine as he drove.

The gunman stole her handbag, which contained her wallet holding $1,000 cash and her debit cards.

He dropped her off in the area of Lariat Road and Bamberg Road.

The woman then walked to the median of Bamberg Road and tried to wave to a motorist to help her.

A concerned citizen reported seeing the woman to law enforcement.

The woman said the robber is a young Black man with tattoos on his left forearm, a beard with twists at his chin and braided long hair.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the following items from a secured garage at a Five Chop Road residence in Orangeburg: a Stihl backpack blower and two Stihl weed trimmers. The theft was reported on Friday.

The tools are valued at $1,300.