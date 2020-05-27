Woman reports being kidnapped, raped in Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A woman says she was kidnapped and raped by two men on Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

“This case is being worked aggressively as we are following several leads. No potential evidence will be overlooked or left unchecked,” sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said.

The woman said she was in the Regional Medical Center’s emergency room waiting room when she made a comment about wanting a cigarette.

A man approached and said he had a cigarette for her. They both walked out to the parking lot to his silver or gray two-door sedan. Another man was in the back seat.

The woman sat in the passenger-side front seat.

The man in the back grabbed her by the throat and held her down, she said.

The woman said the men drove her to a construction site on Red Bank Road, pulled over next to red dump truck-type vehicle and raped her.

After the men left, the woman walked to a nearby motel and called law enforcement. She was taken to RMC.