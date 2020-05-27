Woman reports being kidnapped, raped in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A woman says she was kidnapped and raped by two men on Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
“This case is being worked aggressively as we are following several leads. No potential evidence will be overlooked or left unchecked,” sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said.
The woman said she was in the Regional Medical Center’s emergency room waiting room when she made a comment about wanting a cigarette.
A man approached and said he had a cigarette for her. They both walked out to the parking lot to his silver or gray two-door sedan. Another man was in the back seat.
The woman sat in the passenger-side front seat.
The man in the back grabbed her by the throat and held her down, she said.
The woman said the men drove her to a construction site on Red Bank Road, pulled over next to red dump truck-type vehicle and raped her.
After the men left, the woman walked to a nearby motel and called law enforcement. She was taken to RMC.
She described the man who approached her in the hospital as a black male, 40 to 50 years old and between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. She said he had a short afro, a red Boston Red Sox T-shirt and some type of hospital mask.
She could not describe the second male.
The hospital has no knowledge of the incident, RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Y. Koenecke-Grant said.
In other reports:
• A Cope man says his 2006 Ford F-150 and computer equipment were stolen Friday afternoon during an encounter at a convenience store located at 5290 Five Chop Road, Cameron.
As the man pulled into the store’s parking lot, he knocked the driver’s side mirror off a black Mazda, an incident report said. After exchanging words, he agreed to give the Mazda’s driver $100.
The man went into the store to get the money. When he returned, his truck was gone.
Someone told him one of the people with the Mazda’s owner took it and drove toward Holly Hill.
The truck is valued at $10,000 and contained $10,000 worth of computer equipment, the man said.
The truck’s rear driver’s side window was busted out. A Viasat Internet business logo is on the rear, driver’s side and passenger side doors. There is a brush guard on the front of the truck.
• A Cordova man reported Saturday that someone stole his 2008 Dodge Charger from the yard of his Riley Road home.
He said he’d forgotten to remove the keys from the vehicle, an incident report said.
It is valued at $3,500.
• An Orangeburg man reported Sunday someone stole $800 and a shotgun from his Charity Lane home while he was away. The shotgun is valued at $1,200.
