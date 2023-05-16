Sabrina Michelle Strickland is on trial for shooting and killing her boyfriend, 46-year-old Robert Haskell McWaters.

Strickland was 50 on June 28, 2019, when she shot McWaters at the home they rented at 773 Target Road, just outside of Holly Hill.

There’s no debate as to whether Strickland shot and killed McWaters, but there is as to whether it was an accident or murder.

Strickland’s murder trial got underway Tuesday with 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne telling the jury that the killing was intentional, not any type of accident.

Osborne told the jury that McWaters was a long-time alcoholic.

“He was drinking himself to an early grave, but it should’ve been God’s call when Robert’s time on Earth was over,” he said.

Osborne claims Strickland couldn’t have accidentally shot McWaters because of the multiple safety features that were on gun used in the killing.

He also said Strickland initially told law enforcement officers that McWaters came at her, so she fired the gun at him.

The bullet struck him in his right temple.

Strickland later told investigators that McWaters challenged her knowledge of firearms.

She told investigators that she retrieved her son’s pistol from a dresser drawer in the extra bedroom.

Video of Strickland’s interview with investigators was played for the jury.

In it, she told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Shumpert that she was holding the gun and McWaters said, “You don’t know how to do it” as he sat on a chair at the kitchen table.

“I’m holding the gun. I didn’t know how to take it (the safeties) off, but I got it off,” she said.

She claims the gun accidentally discharged.

She put the gun back in its holster, according to authorities, before she called 911.

Defense attorney Jack Swerling told the jury that even though McWaters and Strickland’s relationship “was volatile and contentious, there was mutual feeling between each other. That’s why they stayed together.”

“She had no intention of leaving” the relationship, Swerling said.

The jury heard testimony that there had been a couple of calls for law enforcement to respond to the home previously concerning domestic disputes.

In one call, Strickland told responding Deputy Donald Huffman that McWaters kept waking her up while she tried to sleep.

Video footage from Huffman’s body camera was played for the jury.

Huffman told Strickland to consider going to a magistrate’s office to try to get the eviction process started to have McWaters leave.

Strickland never sought McWaters’ eviction.

Some of the witnesses the state called on Tuesday include:

Officer Michael Mann, who was employed by the Holly Hill Police Department at the time of the killing.

He was the first officer to respond to the residence at the request of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The jury watched Mann’s body camera video recording at the scene.

They saw Strickland was overcome with emotion and crying when Mann arrived at the house.

She was outside while using her phone and pointed to the inside of the home.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Roman Rodriguez, the first deputy to arrive on the scene.

Officer Joseph Henry Daugherty, Strickland’s ex-husband. Daugherty formerly worked at the Holly Hill Police Department, but wasn’t an officer there when McWaters was killed.

Daugherty testified that Strickland called him and told him that she’d “hurt” McWaters.

He told Strickland to call 911. He claims that she told him she did call 911, but no one answered.

Daugherty said he then called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office dispatch number to report what Strickland told him.

Bruce Owens, of Holly Hill, testified that he let McWaters and Strickland rent the mobile home he had at 773 Target Road.

Owens told the jury that he’d known the McWaters family for a number of years.

He told the jury that McWaters wasn’t employed and was an alcoholic.

He also told them that Strickland was employed at tried to make ends meet in the household, but they didn’t always pay their rent on time.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. William McCormick told the jury about photos he took at the crime scene, which included the shell casing from the bullet that was fired, the holstered firearm and various interior views of the home.

The trial will resume on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The trial is expected to last three or four days.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein is presiding.