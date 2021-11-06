Woman guilty of not returning truck

A grand jury indicted Etheridge on his original charge of unlawful neglect of a child, but he pleaded guilty to cruelty to children instead.

According to his indictment, Etheridge struck a 4-year-old up to 10 times with a belt on Sept. 18, 2019.

Jimmy Gerard Jacques, 36, of 186 Brightwater Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She credited him for having already served 239 days at the OCDC.

She also ordered him to complete a domestic violence intervention program and attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps if needed.

Jacques is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

As part of Jacques’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of third-degree domestic violence.

Shakiri Sade Parler, 21, of 186 Usha Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Goodstein sentenced her to 10 days at the OCDC or pay a fine of $100 and court fees by Dec. 10.