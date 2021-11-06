Woman guilty of not returning truck

A 27-year-old Johnston woman pleaded guilty to failure to return rented objects valued at $2,000 or less.
In a recent term of court in Orangeburg County, Judith Kathleen Quarles of 85 Hillyer Branch Road pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein.
Goodstein sentenced her to 30 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center but credited her for time served since her arrest on July 19.
According to her indictment, Quarles stole a U-Haul box truck on April 13.
As part of Quarles’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of obstructing justice.
In other recent guilty pleas:
- Ishawn Dorris Marie McLaughlin, 36, of 1045 Harlin St., Elloree, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
Goodstein sentence her to 90 days at the OCDC, crediting her for having already served 201 days there.
As part of McLaughlin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of resisting arrest.
- Timothy Christopher Etheridge, 30, of 3749 North Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to cruelty to children.
Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days at the OCDC and credited him for having already served 32 days there.
A grand jury indicted Etheridge on his original charge of unlawful neglect of a child, but he pleaded guilty to cruelty to children instead.
According to his indictment, Etheridge struck a 4-year-old up to 10 times with a belt on Sept. 18, 2019.
- Jimmy Gerard Jacques, 36, of 186 Brightwater Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She credited him for having already served 239 days at the OCDC.
She also ordered him to complete a domestic violence intervention program and attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps if needed.
Jacques is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
As part of Jacques’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of third-degree domestic violence.
- Shakiri Sade Parler, 21, of 186 Usha Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Goodstein sentenced her to 10 days at the OCDC or pay a fine of $100 and court fees by Dec. 10.
Goodstein credited Parler for having already served one day at the OCDC.
A grand jury indicted Parler on her original charge of third-degree domestic violence, but she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.
- Michael Jayshawn Ravenell Jr., 35, of 129 Brookstone Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
She credited Ravenell for having already served seven days at the OCDC.
She also ordered him to receive his GED, attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps and undergo a mental health assessment.
A grand jury indicted Ravenell on his original charge of pointing or presenting a firearm at a person, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.
- David Fredrick Gullerat, 49, of 12865 Highway 260, Manning, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.
Goodstein sentenced him to nine months in prison and credited him for time served at the OCDC.
She also ordered that Gullerat is to continue taking medication and have mental health counseling available while he’s in prison.
A grand jury indicted Gullerat on his original charge of non-violent second-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary instead.
As part of Gullerat’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of petit larceny valued $2,000 or less and malicious injury to real property, injury valued at $2,000 or less.
