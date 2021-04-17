Woman guilty of arson, assault in Eutawville

A 47-year-old Summerville woman admitted she tried to set fire to her parents’ Eutawville home while her father was inside of it.
Leah Green Lewis, of 100 B Canvasback Drive, pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Thursday to third-degree arson and first-degree assault and battery. She’s also known as Leah Lewis Johnson.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Lewis to eight years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation. He gave her credit for having already served three days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Lewis on her original charges of second-degree arson and attempted murder, but she pleaded guilty to third-degree arson and first-degree assault and battery instead.
Dickson ordered Lewis not to have an in-person visits with members of her family, but she is allowed to contact them by phone.
He also ordered her to continue psychiatric care through Summerville Mental Health, court records say.
On Nov. 3, 2019, Lewis attempted to burn her parents’ home after her 82-year-old mother went to a church meeting and her father waited for a nurse to arrive, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
One of her mother’s friends attempted to intervene.
The woman said Lewis exited the home while saying she was going to burn it down to kill her parents, the report said.
Lewis told the woman she’d shut off power to the home.
The woman then asked Lewis for the location of the breaker box, but Lewis wouldn’t answer.
The woman smelled fumes and then realized the stove was on.
Again, the woman said she asked Lewis about the location of the breaker box and Lewis pointed to it.
The woman saw flames coming from it.
The woman exited the home, called for help and then noticed Lewis speed past her, the report said.
When emergency crews arrived, they smelled gas-like fumes and noticed the switches in the breaker box were pushed to the side with matches stuffed between them. An unknown liquid was also inside the breaker box.
Deputies noticed, “a trail of matches leading from the breaker box to the kitchen where we found a box of matches alongside a bottle of lighter fluid,” the report states.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Teronita A. Harris, 42, of 325 Gable Drive, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a .10 but less than .16 blood alcohol concentration, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration instead.
• Ronald David Craven, 68, of 1357 Dantzler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Craven credit for having already served one day.
Dickson also ordered him to complete a batterer’s treatment program, not to have any contact with his accuser and to comply with all recommended drug treatment.
• Tyleek Lamont Wannamaker, 25, of 4538 Rustic Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that Wannamaker’s probation term may end early upon completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
He’s prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition for the next three years.
• William B. Hildebrand III, 36, of 170 Hildebrand Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration; hit-and-run resulting in property damage; first-offense possession with intent to distribute a schedule drug – a quantity of alprazolam and amphetamine pills; first-offense possession with intent to distribute a schedule drug – a quantity of marijuana and two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
Dickson sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
As part of Hildebrand’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
