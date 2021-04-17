Woman guilty of arson, assault in Eutawville

The woman said Lewis exited the home while saying she was going to burn it down to kill her parents, the report said.

Lewis told the woman she’d shut off power to the home.

The woman then asked Lewis for the location of the breaker box, but Lewis wouldn’t answer.

The woman smelled fumes and then realized the stove was on.

Again, the woman said she asked Lewis about the location of the breaker box and Lewis pointed to it.

The woman saw flames coming from it.

The woman exited the home, called for help and then noticed Lewis speed past her, the report said.

When emergency crews arrived, they smelled gas-like fumes and noticed the switches in the breaker box were pushed to the side with matches stuffed between them. An unknown liquid was also inside the breaker box.

Deputies noticed, “a trail of matches leading from the breaker box to the kitchen where we found a box of matches alongside a bottle of lighter fluid,” the report states.

